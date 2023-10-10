'I'm happy to say...': Siddharth Roy Kapur shares DEETS on Raveena Tandon's Aranyak 2, Ishaan Khatter's Pippa

The series Aranyak, featuring Raveena Tandon, debuted in 2021 and received widespread praise from critics. However, there were reports circulating last year that Netflix had opted not to produce a second season due to purported concerns about the script and the financial returns from the show. Some time ago, Raveena Tandon denied the rumors and explained that the delay in Aranyak 2 was due to the decision to completely rework the project from scratch because there were high expectations for the second season.

Siddharth Roy Kapur on Aranyak 2

During an recent interaction with News18, despite the ongoing rumors suggesting that the second season of the show has been delayed, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur has strongly refuted these speculations. He assured the audience that they will receive an update on the next season in the near future. He said, “We’ll be making an announcement pretty quickly. I’m happy to say that it’s on track.” For those who might not be familiar with the series, it featured Raveena Tandon in the role of a police officer who was investigating the reported rape and murder of a teenage girl in Himachal Pradesh.

Siddharth Roy Kapur Ishaan Khatter starrer Pippa

The filming for another project of Kapur, titled Pippa, which is a war drama featuring Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, and Priyanshu Painyuli, was completed a while ago, but there hasn't been any update regarding its release. In March of this year, Kapur, along with Ronnie Screwvala from RSVP and Kamal Gianchandani from PVR Inox, made an announcement on social media that the film would not be released on a streaming platform. The delay in its release has led to speculation on social media about whether it has been postponed indefinitely. Kapur clarified the situation and shared that, “(It will release) quite soon… we believe over the next few months. We’re figuring out the best way to release the film. We’re very happy with it and it should come to audiences shortly.”

Siddharth Roy Kapur on the success of Tumse Na Ho Payega

Currently, Siddharth Roy Kapur is enjoying the positive reception of his recent release on Disney+ Hotstar, Tumse Na Ho Payega. Pleased with the feedback it received, the producer stated, “It has been unanimously good. The whole team is really thrilled. It’s trending at number one on the platform, which is great news. But more than that, the theme of the film is connected so deeply with the youth of the country. It speaks to the challenges they face today where they want to chart their own path and break out from the shackles of a full-time job but the whole ‘log kya kahenge’ and conditioning stops them from giving up a job they probably don’t enjoy because it helps them pay the bills.”

He further added, “The film is also about the pressure that social media puts on the lives of today’s youth where you’re confronted with other people’s success that seems to dictate what success should be in general. All of this told in a very fun and entertaining way and that’s what has touched a chord.”

Tumse Na Ho Payega released on 29 September, this year.

