'I'm from a middle-class family': Kriti Sanon reveals why her mom didn't let her do Lust Stories on KWK 7

Kriti Sanon recently graced the latest episode of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan S7 with Tiger Shroff. Meanwhile, in the previous episode, KJo had revealed that he had first offered his directorial segment of the 2018 Netflix anthology film, Lust Stories to Kriti Sanon before Kiara Advani and was really keen on casting Kriti. However, she said no to it as her mother Geeta Sanon was not comfortable with it.

Now, Kriti opened up and revealed that she has said no to a few roles because of her mother. Further, talking about why she said no to Lust Stories. Kriti said: “My mom said no to your (Karan Johar) role because she was not comfortable with the nature of the script, given the focus of it was only on sensual scenes. That is why she said better not to do it. She said if it was a 20-minute scene in the whole movie it would have been fine, but it was a 20-minute movie only focusing on orgasm.” She added: “I come from a middle-class family and for them, controversial themes like these can be a little shocking. But I don’t always ask my mother.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Bachchhan Paandey, opposite Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi. It is an official remake of the 2014 Tamil film Jigarthanda, which itself was inspired by the 2006 South Korean film A Dirty Carnival.

The actress will next be seen in Ganapath with Tiger Shroff. This marks their second project together after the 2014 film Heropanti, which marked their debut in Bollywood. Kriti will feature in Rohit Dhawan's Shehzada alongside Kartik Aaryan, which is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Kriti also has Adipurush with Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas and Sunny Singh.

