'I'm not deluded': Thank You For Coming producer Rhea Kapoor on understanding her privilege in movies

Rhea Kapoor is one of the most celebrated Indian film producers in the industry. The filmmaker recently saw the release of her fourth film as a producer, Thank You For Coming which has been directed by her husband Karan Boolani. During a recent conversation, Rhea who belongs to a filmy background family, opened up about understanding her privilege in films and also spoke about her current film which stresses the female orgasm.

Thank You For Coming producer Rhea Kapoor on understanding her privilege in movies

During a recent interaction with DNA India, Rhea Kapoor was asked about the filmmaking process and privilege. As we know, her father Anil Kapoor is an actor, her sister Sonam Kapoor is also an actress, and her uncle Boney Kapoor is a famous producer, Rhea said that she is "aware of the privilege she has."

The producer added, "The fact that people look at me and think ‘why do you need to work’. I am not deluded." But the one thing Rhea is very aware of is that if she is working hard to make a film, and the filmmaking process, it is possible because she deeply cares as she said that she makes films with "an impact in mind."

Kapoor also opened up about her film Thank You For Coming stressing the female orgasm. Speaking about the point, she said that a movie can change mindsets by showcasing strong topics as these things really matter.

The 36-year-old producer ended up saying, "Would it be a shame if you spent your whole life working and when you left you didn't change anything or leave anything behind? You should work hard and have some reason for existence."

About Thank You For Coming

The film stars Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi, Dolly Ahluwalia, Sushant Digvikar, and Karan Kundrra, with a cameo by Anil Kapoor. The film premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last month and it had the theatrical release on October 6.

ALSO READ: ‘From a shy, sickly kid…’: Rhea Kapoor opens up about her inspiring journey of overcoming insecurities