I'm not ready to give up acting: Shahid Kapoor on pursuing direction in the near future

Shahid Kapoor is one of the best and top-most actors of Bollywood. He has worked in several movies and proved time and again that nothing can stop him from giving a spectacular performance in almost all his movies. He has risen as an actor and his body of work is proof of it. The actor is currently waiting for his next film Jersey to release on the silver screens and its trailer and songs have already created a lot of hype. Well, before we get to witness that, the actor in a recent interview opened his heart about taking up writing apart from acting.

In an interview with Times Of India, when Shahid Kapoor was asked if he would ever take up writing just like his father Pankaj Kapur, the actor replied that he does not think he has the ability to write. He further revealed being fascinated by the people who can write and create music because according to Shahid they are the ones creating something fabulous out of nothing. Talking about his father the Jersey actor said that Pankaj Kapur writes like a dream and that Shahid has had the honour of reading a lot of his work. Concluding, Shahid Kapoor said that he does not think that he has that talent in him.

When asked if he would step into direction right now? Shahid Kapoor replied, that he is learning new things within this job now so he is not looking at a shift of job at this moment. “I am not ready to give up acting right now. Direction is a full-time job, and it needs that shift.” He further revealed that he does not even have a story in mind that he is eager to tell the world. Writing and direction are two things for which you need to be there fully and that’s not on my mind right now.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, fans are eagerly waiting to witness the magic of SK on the silver screens with Jersey after Kabir Singh. This film also stars Mrunal Thakur and is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name starring Nani.

