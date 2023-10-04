'I'm ready and raring...': Sonam Kapoor expresses desire to do mini series or OTT shows

Sonam Kapoor, known for her exceptional acting in movies like Raanjhanaa, Veere Di Wedding, and Neerja, has not only established herself as a talented actress but has also become a prominent fashion influencer. The actress who took a break from acting post giving birth to her son Vayu, is now excited to return to work and is particularly interested in engaging in long-form storytelling on OTT platforms. Sonam Kapoor mentioned that her father Anil Kapoor's success in the web series The Night Manager serves as a source of inspiration for her.

Sonam Kapoor reveals she is 'ready' to return back to work again

During a recent interview with PTI, Sonam Kapoor expressed her desire to get back to work again and also revealed that the success of her father Anil Kapoor’s popular web series served as an inspiration to her for the same. She said, “I got pregnant at the tail end of COVID-19 and I've always said that I will take time off (from work). It was maternity leave, which every woman and man should get. I spent time with my baby. Now, I'm ready and raring to go again.”

Heaping praise on her father Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer The Night Manager, Sonam Kapoor also expressed her interest in doing a mini-series or an OTT show. She said, “I would love to do a mini-series or OTT shows. I saw my father's show and I was very excited to see what it was like. It was at the level of any film that you will see. I would love to do something like that. I feel you can have more time playing a character.”

Sonam Kapoor's work front

Sonam Kapoor's most recent film was the crime thriller Blind, which came out on July 7th. It was directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh, inspired by a South Korean movie of the same name. Blind marked Sonam's first significant role since The Zoya Factor in 2019. There have been reports that Sonam will be involved in the film adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's novel Battle for Bittora next year, and she recently shared her thoughts on this project too.

