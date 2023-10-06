'I'm sick and tired of seeing...': Thank You For Coming star Bhumi Pednekar reveals why she agreed to do movie

Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor's movie, Thank You For Coming, is set to be released in theaters on October 6. The impressive cast of this women-centric film includes Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi. The film's team participated in Day 2 of India Today Conclave Mumbai 2023 on October 5. They engaged in an informal conversation during their session called What women want: Breaking taboos on female pleasure and desire. Bhumi Pednekar also shared why she agreed to be a part of the film.

Bhumi Pednekar on men doing sex comedies

Recently, during the India Today Mumbai Conclave 2023, Bhumi Pednekar was asked if she had any concerns before agreeing to be a part of Thank You For Coming, Bhumi Pednekar replied, “Not at all. When I heard the script, I was like, thank God this film came my way. I have waited long enough to do a front-footed comedy. I am sick and tired of seeing just the boys have all the fun. You always see men headlining sex comedies specifically.”

She further added, “I have mostly done films based in small-town India, so I was really waiting for a script that would help me break the image. I also felt sick of people asking me 'do you feel stereotyped' or 'boxed'. I had to break it with the right script and this was one. The film is more than just women wanting sexual pleasures.”

“I watched the film with my mom yesterday. Dolly's mom also said, 'soch badi honi chahiye'. That's the beauty of this film. It has a huge heart. We are not trying to make a point, it's just comedy. My character is a mess and I, as a woman, am a mess,” she concluded.

About Thank You For Coming

Regarding the movie, Thank You for Coming, it features important roles played by Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, and Dolly Singh. The director is Karan Boolani, who happens to be Rhea Kapoor's husband. The film has been funded by Rhea and Anil Kapoor's production company, Anil Kapoor Film Company Private Limited. Thank You for Coming is scheduled to hit theaters on October 6 this year.

Thank You For Coming is anticipated to bring a new and exciting twist to Indian cinema with its distinctive plot and a skilled group of actors. Fans and movie lovers are eagerly awaiting the chance to see this enjoyable project. The screenplay was crafted by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Thank You For Coming's Bhumi Pednekar on women being 'alien' to concept of deriving pleasure