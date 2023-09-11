'I'm sure log mujhe chhodh kar...': Shah Rukh Khan reacts after fan dances to Zinda Banda during Jawan show

Shah Rukh Khan delivered yet another wonderful performance in Jawan. Earlier this year, he won not just his fans' hearts but the box office as well by giving a super hit film titled Pathaan. Now, ever since the release of Jawan, SRK has become even more active on social media so that he can respond to fan videos and co-actors' congratulatory messages. Recently, King Khan reviewed a fan's dancing video on Zinda Banda song.

Shah Rukh Khan reviewed fan's dancing video on Zinda Banda song

Recently, Shah Rukh took to X (formerly Twitter) to review a video posted by a fan club in which a man can be seen dancing his heart out to one of the popular Jawan tracks Zinda Banda. Sharing the video, the fan club wrote, "Kashipur SRK fan is a true #ZindaBanda while portraying the bandage look of #SRK. Loving the energy and moves while fans enjoy another #Jawan show over the weekend!." To this, King Khan quickly replied with, "Wow…. Good performance my friend. Hope you made more people join in. I'm sure log mujhe chhodh kar sirf tujhe dekh rahe thhe! (I'm sure people were watching you instead of me) Ha ha… Love you." Have a look:

About Jawan

Marking the directorial Bollywood debut of Atlee, Jawan featured Shah Rukh Khan in dual roles. In fact, ever since its release, fans and admirers have not left a single chance to appreciate the acting skills of the 57-year-old actor. Apart from SRK, the film also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Eijaz Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureishi, Girija Oak, among others. At the same time, Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt also made special appearances in the film.

Jawan at the box office

Interestingly, Jawan has decimated all the records at the box office by bagging Rs 250 crore on the weekend. Moreover, the All India total for Jawan stands at Rs 285 crore and there's no doubt that more is yet to come. So, stay tuned with Pinkvilla for further updates.

ALSO READ: Jawan: Lehar Khan opens up about working with Shah Rukh Khan; says 'He was all out taking care of...'