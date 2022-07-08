I'm terrified, excited, jubilant, says Ranbir Kapoor on being dad soon, marrying Alia Bhatt & 2 big films.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made our jaws drop and left us in awe with their pregnancy announcement this month. The adorable post featured the lovebirds as they announced that they are expecting their first child together. Needless to say, it is a huge year for both Alia and Ranbir. Not only did they get married and are now expecting their first child, the couple will also be sharing screen space for the first time ever in their film Brahmastra.

Now, in a latest interview with Hindustan Times, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about soon stepping into a father's role. When asked about his life-changing year, Ranbir said, "There is no feeling like this and I really don’t know how to explain. Honestly, I’ve been thinking about the correct answer because I know I’ll be being asked these questions a lot and I really don’t know how to summarise it. But it’s like telling somebody what water feels like before you have ever even swam in it. So, I’m just terrified, excited, jubilant. We are dreaming about the future and all of that. It’s just a great feeling."

The actor was also asked about his reaction when Alia revealed that she was pregnant. Ranbir said, "It was something that Alia and I had been speaking about for a long time that we want lots of children in our life. We feel blessed and grateful. It’s a mix of a lot of emotions. I’m just extremely grateful at this point in our lives."

The actor also pointed out that the road ahead is not crystal clear in terms of knowing what kind of a dad he'll be. Mentioning that he hasn't pre-planned anything, Ranbir said, "It’s like you’re doing something that you’re unqualified to do and then you become qualified while doing it. So, I don’t know what we will be in for as parents right now. As of right now, you will just imbibe some value system that you’ve taken from your family and from life, but eventually, it’s one day at a time and it’s a lifetime commitment."

For now, the actor is busy promoting his upcoming film Shamshera which hits theatres on 22 July, 2022.

