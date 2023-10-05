‘I’m very happy where I am’: Varun Dhawan says he has stopped thinking about rat race in industry

From being known as the son of popular film director David Dhawan to proving his mettle as a talented actor in Bollywood, Varun Dhawan has come a long way. In his kitty, the actor has some of the blockbuster hit films like his debut movie Student Of The Year which also featured newcomers like Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt. Recently in an interview, Varun spoke about his aspiration and not being a part of the rat race in the Hindi film industry.

Varun Dhawan says he’s happy with where he is

After assisting Karan Johar in My Name Is Khan, Varun Dhawan made his acting debut in 2012. In his career spanning more than a decade, he has been a part of many movies. However, with him, several new and talented actors stepped into Bollywood and have been successful in making a place for themselves too. In a recent chat with ETimes, Varun spoke his mind and shared where he sees himself in the movie space. The Bhediya actor said that over the past years, there has been a big change in him. “I have actually stopped thinking about the rat race. I’m very happy where I am. It is not that I don’t have aspirations, I have major aspirations and inspirations to reach somewhere but I’ve realized that I want to keep them to myself, till I have achieved them,” he divulged.

Currently, he’s filming for VD18 which will be produced by Jawan director Atlee Kumar. He will also be venturing into the OTT space with the TV series Citadel which is an Indian spin-off of the American TV show by the same name, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Varun Dhawan on biographical film

In an earlier interview, the actor had also shared his two cents about doing a biopic of a cricketer, just like Sushant Singh Rajput’s MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Varun said, “I’m very nervous to do a biopic of a cricketer. I love the game so much, I don't want to get it right only synthetically. If I do then I will need to give it 3-4 years and only do that.”

