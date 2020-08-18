IMDB ratings of OTT releases: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara tops, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl declines

Over the past few months, Bollywood films that were meant for theatres took the OTT route amid the COVID 19 pandemic. Here are the IMDB ratings of 5 big releases including Dil Bechara, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Gulabo Sitabo and so on.

The world faced an unprecedented situation with the COVID 19 pandemic in 2020 that left many economies and businesses crippled. With Bollywood too, the situation was the same. Films that were initially scheduled to release in theatres took an OTT route. This included Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara, Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Gulabo Sitabo, Kunal Kemmu’s Lootcase and many more. The makers used the advantage of the pandemic and released the films on OTT platforms for the world to view at home.

While some of these films managed to impress the audiences, others may not have gotten the respective amount of love from viewers. Nevertheless, the IMDB ratings of these OTT releases based on what viewers feel about them, say a lot about their success. Speaking of this, we’ve brought forth the IMDB ratings of films including the 5 big releases that chose to come out on an OTT platform than to wait for the theatres to reopen. These include films from Gulabo Sitabo to Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. So, sit back and check out the IMDB ratings of these OTT releases.

Here are the IMDB ratings of 5 big OTT releases:

1. Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi’s Dil Bechara

Starring late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi, Dil Bechara was an official adaptation of John Green’s book The Fault in Our Stars. The film also ended up becoming the final film in which Sushant was seen. Dil Bechara surely had emotional value attached to it for Sushant’s fans as it was his final on screen presence before his untimely and tragic demise on June 14. Dil Bechara was scheduled to release in theatres. However, due to the COVID 19 pandemic, it also went the OTT route and was released on DisneyPlus Hotstar on July 24. The overwhelming response that it got on the first day itself pushed its IMDB ratings to 10/10. However, now, the ratings have settled to 8.9/10 and it is still among the top rated films.

2. Kunal Kemmu and Rasika Duggal’s Lootcase

The film Lootcase starring Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Duggal, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey and others released on DisneyPlus Hotstar on July 31 and managed to impress audiences. The comedy film revolves around a bag full of money that Kunal aka Nandan finds and how his life changes post that. How Nandan is torn between using the money or to leave it, is shown in a hilarious manner in the film. Amid the pandemic, Lootcase makers also decided to release it on an OTT platform on July 31, 2020. The film managed to get rave reviews and even Amitabh Bachchan wrote to Kunal about his performance in the film. Due to the good reviews, the rating stands just below Dil Bechara on IMDB’s scale.

3. Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan’s Gulabo Sitabo

Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan’s Gulabo Sitabo was one of the first Bollywood films to ditch the theatrical release and opt for an OTT route amid the pandemic. The hilarious Gulabo Sitabo released on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, 2020 and managed to leave audiences in awe of the bickering between an aged landlord and his tenant. The film received mixed responses from the audiences but Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann’s performances were loved. Hence, the rating of the film also got a boost on IMDB.

4. Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi

A film that was initially scheduled to release in theatres but eventually re-routed to OTT is Vidya Balan and Sanya Malhotra starrer Shakuntala Devi. The biopic based on the life of ace mathematician from India, Shakuntala Devi managed to entertain audiences and fans loved Vidya as the leading lady. With numbers and drama, Vidya and team Shakuntala Devi won the hearts of the audience. Initial reviews from critics also remained positive and that did help with the IMDB ratings of the film. However, among the big OTT releases, Shakuntala Devi is still far behind in terms of the IMDB rating.

5. Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Finally, coming to the most controversial OTT releases of recent times, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. Another biopic based on the life of IAF’s first female pilot who went into combat during the Kargil War, Gunjan Saxena did run into some controversies due to the fight between fact and fiction. It was released on August 12 on Netflix and ran into controversy over nepotism issues as well as after IAF wrote a letter to CBFC alleging that some scenes and dialogues in the film portrayed them in a negative light. Amid all this, critics who saw the film, gave it a good rating. However, among the OTT releases, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl has the lowest ratings as per IMDB.

A few other films recently released on Independence Day and many more OTT releases are lined up including Sadak 2, The Big Bull, Bhuj: The Pride of India and Laxmmi Bomb. Amid the pandemic, many makers are opting for the OTT route to release the films.

[Disclaimer: The ratings on IMDB have been taken on August 17, 2020. They may be different on the day the story is published. ]

