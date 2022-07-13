IMDb releases top 10 most popular films & web series of 2022 so far; The Kashmir Files & Campus Diaries lead

We are already in the second half of 2022 and several films, web series and characters have blown us away. On Wednesday, IMDb released the top 10 most popular films and web series of 2022 so far. Turns out, The Kashmir Files in films and Campus Diaries in web series have topped the list.

The lists are based on the page views of IMDb users in India. IMDb, which is the most popular source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, unveiled the most popular Indian films and web series of the year (so far), according to audiences in India. Rather than base its rankings on box office, small statistical samplings, or reviews from professional critics, IMDb determines its list based on IMDbPro data on the page views of IMDb users in India.

For the most popular Indian movies, The Kashmir Files took the top spot followed by K.G.F: Chapter 2, RRR (Rise Roar Revolt),

Gangubai Kathiawadi and Vikram.

Check out the Most Popular Indian Movies of 2022 (So Far)

The Kashmir Files, K.G.F: Chapter 2, RRR (Rise Roar Revolt), Gangubai Kathiawadi, Vikram, Jhund, Samrat Prithviraj, Runway 34, A Thursday, Hridayam.

Of all the movies released theatrically or digitally in India between January 1 and July 5, 2022 and that have an average IMDb user rating of 7 or higher, these 10 titles generated the most IMDb page views in India within a four-week post-release window, based on IMDbPro data.

As for the most popular web series, Campus Diaries came on top spot followed by The Great Indian Murder (Disney+ Hotstar), Rocket Boys (Sony LIV), Panchayat (Prime Video) and Human (Disney+ Hotstar).

Check out the Most Popular Indian Web Series of 2022 (So Far)

Campus Diaries (MX Player), The Great Indian Murder (Disney+ Hotstar), Rocket Boys (Sony LIV), Panchayat (Prime Video), Human (Disney+ Hotstar), Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein (Netflix), Apharan (Voot & ALTBalaji), Escaype Live (Disney+ Hotstar), Mai (Netflix), The Fame Game (Netflix).

Yaminie Patodia, head of India, IMDb, said, "Great stories transcend language, genres, budgets, and formats, and we are thrilled to see a diverse set of films and web series resonating with IMDb users in India this year. By highlighting the films and web series that have been most popular in the first half of this year, we hope to both celebrate these titles and further our ongoing commitment to helping entertainment fans around the world discover and decide what to watch."

Which movie/web series was your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Ms. Marvel Ep 5: Fawad Khan makes his MCU debut; Find out who he is playing on the show