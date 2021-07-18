The Immortal Ashwatthama to Suryaputra Mahavir Karna: 6 mythological films to look forward to

As Bollywood has witnessed an inclination towards the mhythological drama, here are some of the most anticipated movies in the genre.

Over the years, Indian cinema has witnessed different trends in filmmaking. From the black and white era to coloured films, from making action drama films, comedy movies to psychological thrillers, romance, family drama, biopics to sports drama, the Indian cinema has witnessed movies on different themes and genres. While the industry was obsessed with biopics and sports drama of late, several movies on this topic were released in recent years.

Interestingly, now the trend is witnessing yet another genre, which is the mythological dramas. Recently, several mythological dramas have been announced wherein the makers are planning to present Indian mythology with a different perspective. Here’s a look at some of the most anticipated mythological dramas:

Suryaputra Mahavir Karna

Renowned producer Jackky Bhagnani had taken the social media by a storm after he had announced his next production as Suryaputra Mahavir Karna. The movie will revolve around the Karna who has been called the ‘unsung warrior’ from the Maharabharta and will release in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam. Sharing the news Jackky wrote, “Growing up, I have always been intrigued by an unsung warrior from the Mahabharata - #Karna. His journey highlighted how one should continue to believe in spirituality, generosity, humility, dignity, self-respect, and being respectful towards his loved ones at any given situation in life. Extremely grateful, excited and proud to present to you, my dream project #SuryaputraMahavirKarna.”

Sita: The Incarnation

According to media reports, filmmaker Alaukik Desai is all set to direct the movie Sita: The Incarnation. The movie will be retelling the Ramayan from Sita’s perspective. The media reports suggested that it will be a multiligual film and that Kareena Kapoor Khan was approached to play the lead role. However, no official confirmation about the cast has been made so far.

Adipurush

Helmed by Om Raut, Adipurush will feature Prabhas, , and Kriti Sanon in the lead. As per the director, it will be a different take on Ramayan. “It is the story of Prabhu Ram. It’s one aspect of the epic saga, it’s my screen adaptation of the epic. There are too many preparations underway. Fortunately, the research is already in place. From a historical point of view, the notes are already there. “But when you do a screen adaptation, there’s a lot of research from authenticity, technology points of view. A lot of storyboards are happening, asset creation, designing the characters as we speak,” Raut had told to PTI.

Draupadi

It is reported that will be seen playing the lead role in Draupadi. The movie will be co-produced by Madhu Mantena and the actress. The Chhapaak actress is elated about getting a chance to essay this role. Speaking about the same she said, “I'm absolutely thrilled and honoured to be playing the role of Draupadi. I truly believe that it is the role of a lifetime. While the Mahabharata is popularly known for its mythological tales and cultural influence, many of life's lessons are also derived from the Mahabharata but most often from its men. Telling it with this fresh and new perspective will not only be interesting but also very significant.”

Karna

Helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Karna will star in the titular role. According to media reports the filmmaker will present the mythological drama with a new perspective and Shahid is likely to undergo a massive transformation for the same.

The Immortal Ashwatthama

Starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead, The Immortal Ashwatthama is being helmed by Aditya Dhar. The filmmaker is planning to make the movie at par with Avengers in terms of VFX and other technicalities. “My point, through this film, is to make a superhero film which is at the par with Hollywood films like Thor, Avengers and so on. The whole idea is that we want it to take the Indian cinema to an international level,” he added.

Credits :Pinkvilla

