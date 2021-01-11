The Immortal Ashwatthama: As URI turns 2, Vicky Kaushal gives glimpse of superhero avatar in FIRST look poster

Vicky Kaushal took to social media to share the first posters of his upcoming film, The Immortal Ashwatthama. The actor celebrated the second anniversary of his and director Aditya Dhar's film, URI: The Surgical Strike, and surprised fans with the first look.

Actor Vicky Kaushal took the internet by surprise as he dropped the first look posters of his film, The Immortal Ashwatthama on the second anniversary of URI: The Surgical Strike. The handsome star shared two interesting posters on social media of his second collaboration with director Aditya Dhar. The director-actor duo had been working on the idea of the second film for quite some time and today, on the second anniversary of URI, they shared intriguing posters of The Immortal Ashwatthama.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky shared two different posters. In the first one, we get to see holding a lightning weapon in his hand while standing on a huge hand. With long locks flowing and buildings all around, the actor chanelled his superhero avatar and left fans intrigued by his look. In the second poster, we see Vicky's character standing in front of a huge Lord Shiva idol and holding his sword through which lightning emerged. The first look posters surely left fans asking for more.

Sharing the posters, Vicky wrote, "Overwhelmed and ecstatic!On the 2nd anniversary of ‘URI-The Surgical Strike’ , the team gives you a glimpse into the world of #TheImmortalAshwatthama Cannot wait to get onto this journey with the dream team of @adityadharfilms#RonnieScrewval a @rsvpmovies @soniyeah22 ."

Take a look at Vicky's post:

Earlier, in a chat, Aditya had said that Vicky had begun his physical training for the role of a superhero. He had further shared that he wants to give the Indian audience Marvel and DC movies-like experience with The Immortal Ashwatthama. About Vicky, Aditya was all praises earlier in a chat with Bombay Times and had said, "Vicky has an extraordinary sense of script. I think he has a director hidden beneath the actor. He is smart, intelligent and has a sound understanding of storytelling. He's meticulous, but his efforts will never show upfront." Meanwhile, the film will be helmed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

Credits :Vicky Kaushal Instagram

