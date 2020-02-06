The Immortal Ashwatthama: Vicky Kaushal to muscle up and learn Jujitsu to play the Mahabharata character

Vicky Kaushal to learn Jujitsu for his role in The Immortal Ashwatthama. The actor is likely to weigh 100-115 kg in order to pull off Ashwatthama on the screen.

Vicky Kaushal seems to be on a roll these days. After making us quack in our boots with Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, the actor will be seen diving deep into the chapters of mythology to play the role of Ashwatthama, Guru Dronacharya's son, who was also one of the Chiranjivis in the Hindu religion. The film titled The Immortal Ashwatthama brings URI: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar and Vicky Kaushal together for the second time and the duo is to begin shooting in mid-2020.

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, Vicky will undergo four months of training for his role in The Immortal Ashwatthama. The actor will train in mixed martial arts. He will be learning Israeli martial art Krag Maga and Japanese martial art, Jujutsu. Vicky is also to muscle up in order to play the immortal Mahabharata figure. He has already been learning horse-riding for his upcoming magnum opus Takht where he will be seen playing Aurangzeb and now the actor is also set to learn archery, sword fighting and spear fighting for the film.

To top it all, Vicky is also to beef up for his role. The actor had to gain weight for playing Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in URI: The Surgical Strike where he weighed around 90kgs. However, for his role in The Immortal Ashwatthama, the actor is likely to weigh 110-115 kgs. The film is to be shot across New Zealand, Namibia, Tokyo, and Greenland.

For the uninitiated, Ashwatthama was born with a jewel on his forehead that gave him protection against hunger, thirst, and fatigue. He was powerful and strong but egoist and arrogant owing to his immortality. The film aims to reiterate pages from the history and narrate the significance of the least written about character in Mahabharata.

