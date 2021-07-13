The Immortal Ashwatthama: Vicky Kaushal’s look to his prep, 5 things we know about Aditya Dhar’s directorial

As Vicky Kaushal is working hard for Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama, here’s everything you want to know about the movie.

Vicky Kaushal has been on a roll of late. The actor, who had made his Bollywood debut as a lead actor in the 2015 release Masaan, has come a long way in his career. Not just he has given movies like Raazi, Sanju, Manmarziyaan, Uri: The Surgical Strike etc, Vicky has won millions of hearts with his versatility and impeccable acting prowess. In fact, Vicky has some interesting projects in the pipeline which has undoubtedly got the fans excited to witness his charm on the silver screen.

Amid his upcoming movies is Aditya Dhar directorial The Immortal Ashwatthama. For the uninitiated, Ashwatthaama happens to be one of the key characters of Mahabharata. He was son of Guru Dronacharya, who was the teacher Pandavas and Kauravas. In the battle of Mahabharata, Ashwatthama was the Maharathi who had fought from Kauravas’s side against the Pandavas in Kurukshetra. It is said that he is one of the seven immortals or Chiranjeevi in the Hindu religion and it the mythology is to be believed, Ashwatthama is still believed to be alive. Clearly, The Immortal Ashwatthama is one of the most anticipated movie and new genre for Vicky. And while the actor is busy working hard for this Aditya Dhar directorial, here’s what we know about The Immortal Ashwatthama:

Vicky Kaushal’s look

The Manmarziyaan star, who has been quite active on social media, took the internet by a storm after he had shared a glimpse of himself turning into The Immortal Ashwatthama. He had shared a video on his Instagram story where his look for the film was being rendered on a computer screen graphically. This isn’t all. Vicky has shared another glimpse of his transformation for The Immortal Ashwatthama. He shared a pic wherein he was covered in a white layer of mask as he was posting with director Aditya Dhar. He captioned the image as, “When the Director’s really serious about ‘casting’ you in the Film. Prepping to be The Immortal! @adityadharfilms #TheImmortalAshwatthama”.

Vicky Kaushal’s preparation

Vicky is one of the stars who leave no stone unturned to get into the skin of the character. And this is exactly what he is doing for The Immortal Ashwatthama. He is not just sweating out hard in the gym to get into a perfect shape for the role, the Raazi actor is also undergoing heavy training for several activities which includes Mixed Martial Arts, with focus on Krav Maga & Jujutsu, horse riding, sword fighting, spear fighting and archery.

Vicky Kaushal plays superhero

To note, the Sanju star will be seen playing the role of a superhero on The Immortal Ashwatthama. Talking about the same, Vicky had stated, “It’s going to be a new space for me as an actor, exploring the newest form of technology alongside acting”.

Sara Ali Khan to play the lead

There have been reports that Sara Ali Khan has been roped in to play the lead in The Immortal Ashwatthama. A source close to the development had exclusively told Pinkvilla, “Sara will be seen in some hardcore action sequences in the film and will start training for the same from April. She will learn a few forms of martial arts, including MMA, and will learn to ride a horse too. Vicky too will be a part of these sessions, and their training is expected to go on for three months”.

Aditya wants to make the movie at par with avengers

Aditya can’t stop gushing about The Immortal Ashwatthama and had stated that he was attracted to this character for a long time. During his conversation with MensXP, Aditya stated that he wants to make the movie at par with Avengers in terms of VFX and other technicalities. “My point, through this film, is to make a superhero film which is at the par with Hollywood films like Thor, Avengers and so on. The whole idea is that we want it to take the Indian cinema to an international level,” he added.

