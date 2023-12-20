Impactful Director 2023 POLL: Pathaan's Siddharth Anand, RRKPK's Karan Johar to Tiger 3's Maneesh Sharma, what's your pick?

The year 2023 was really good for Bollywood both in terms of box office returns and a variety of good movies. Several movies across different genres were released this year that turned out to be major successes. As cinema is said to be the director's medium, it's the right time to take a look at some of the directors who were able to make an impact this year with their work. From Tiger 3's Maneesh Sharma, and Pathaan's Siddharth Anand to Karan Johar (who directed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani), these people told some incredible stories this year.

Pinkvilla has run a poll on impactful directors of 2023 from which you can vote for your favorite one. Let's go!

Here's a look at the Impactful directors of 2023

1. Siddharth Anand - Pathaan

Pathaan marked the return of Shah Rukh Khan after nearly five years of absence. The masterful direction of Sidharth Anand resulted in a gripping action thriller that turned out to be one of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters of this year.

2. Atlee - Jawan

Atlee, who is a popular director in Tamil cinema, made his Bollywood debut with SRK starrer action thriller Jawan. Despite the language barrier, he was able to make a film that touched chords with people across the board thanks to its gripping storyline. Jawan is one of the most acclaimed and successful films of this year.

3. Meghna Gulzar - Sam Bahadur

Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur is based on the fascinating life of India's first field marshal Sam Manekshaw. Vicky Kaushal's portrayal of the titular character received acclaim, and so did Meghna's masterful direction.

4. Sandeep Reddy Vanga - Animal

After Kabir Singh, Sandeep Reddy Vanga returned with another film titled Animal. Starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, it is filled with a lot of action sequences, and a portrayal of a toxic father-son relationship.

5. Karan Johar - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Karan Johar returned to the director's chair with RRKPK after 2016's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The film also marked his 25th year as a director in the film industry. It was a critical and commercial hit.

6. Anil Sharma - Gadar 2

Anil Sharma made the biggest surprise hit of this year with Gadar 2. It is a sequel to his 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles.

7. Amit Rai - OMG 2

OMG 2 stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the lead role and it tackles a very important topic of sex education. Just like the first one, this one was also a major success.

8. Sujoy Ghosh - Jaane Jaan

Sujoy Ghosh once again cemented his name as a masterful director of thriller films with Jaane Jaan. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

9. Luv Ranjan - Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar follows the story of a womanizer who helps couples with breakup. However, things change when he falls in love.

10. Maneesh Sharma - Tiger 3

Tiger 3 follows the story of RAW agent Tiger who goes at loggerheads with a former ISI agent seeking revenge. It stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi.

11. Laxman Utekar - Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

This romantic comedy stars Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan as a couple in a small town who tries to have their own house. It turned out to be a surprise hit.

12. R. Balki - Ghoomer

R. Balki's Ghoomer follows a prodigy baller who loses an arm in an accident. However, she doesn't give up and continues to chase her dream of playing cricket.

13. Sameer Vidwans - Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's Satyaprem Ki Katha is a romantic drama film that defied expectations and performed well at the box office. It also received positive reviews from critics.

