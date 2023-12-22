Impactful Director 2023 Results: Jawan's Atlee emerges as the winner

The year 2023 saw several directors making an impact on the big screen. Storytellers championed the medium in a variety of genres. This year also saw the jinx breaking as more and more people flocked to the theatres to watch more and more films of their favorite actors. Recently, we conducted a poll on impactful directors 2023 and the results are out with Jawan's Atlee clearly emerging as a winner.

Fans voted for Jawan's Atlee as the Impactful director of 2023

A poll was recently conducted to determine which director was the most impactful in the year 2023. The list included 13 directors who made some of the biggest and most successful or talked about movies of this year. Finally, the results of the poll are out and Jawan's Atlee has emerged as the clear winner. He received a 31 percent vote for making his Bollywood directorial debut with the Shah Rukh Khan starrer. It was followed by Siddharth Anand (21 percent) who directed Pathaan and Sandeep Reddy Vanga (19 percent) who directed Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal.

Karan Johar received an 11 percent vote for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Other names that competed in the poll are Meghna Gulzar (Sam Bahadur) Anil Sharma (Gadar 2) Maneesh Sharma (Tiger 3) R. Balki (Ghoomer), Amit Rai (OMG 2), Sujoy Ghosh (Jaane Jaan), Luv Ranjan (Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar), Laxman Utekar (Zara Hatke Zara Bachke) and Sameer Vidwans (Satyaprem Ki Katha).

Check out the result below:

About Atlee's Jawan

Atlee is one of the most popular directors in Tamil cinema. He made his foray into Bollywood with the action thriller Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Priyamani. The film was produced by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies banner and it was released on September 7th. Upon release, it turned out to be a massive critical and commercial success. Jawan remains one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of this year.

