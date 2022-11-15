Important day for Jacqueline Fernandez as Court to announce bail plea order in Rs 200-crore case

It is a crucial day for actor Jacqueline Fernandez as she has been asked to appear before Delhi Court on Tuesday In Rs 200 crore extortion case. The court will share details regarding the actress’ regular bail order. Earlier, the court extended Fernandez’s interim bail till November 15 saying the order copy was not ready. She has been embroiled in the case after being allegedly involved with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar . Some reports suggest that the Ram Setu actor was dating Sukesh Chandrashekhar before being embroiled in the case.

As per a report published in the Times of India, the Bollywood actor had allegedly received several expensive gifts from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The Enforcement Directorate had named Jacqueline as an accused in their chargesheet, stating that she was a beneficiary of the extorted money.

Jacqueline had filed a bail plea in the matter. This move was, however, opposed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), who reportedly alleged that Jacqueline could flee the country to escape the investigation.

“We have not seen Rs 50 lakh in cash in our entire life but Jacqueline frittered away Rs 7.14 crore for fun. She has tried every trick in the book to try and escape because she has enough money,” the ED had said while opposing Jacqueline’s bail, as reported by the publication.

The court, as per ETimes, had also questioned the investigating agency as to why the actress was not arrested. “Why haven't you arrested Jacqueline yet despite issuing a Look-Out-Circular (LOC)? Other accused are in jail. Why adopt a pick-and-choose policy?,” the court asked the Enforcement Directorate.

Jacqueline’s lawyer: The actress is a victim in the case

Jacqueline’s lawyer had told ETimes that the actress is a victim in the case. Prashant Patil told ETimes, “She has always cooperated with the investigation agencies and attended all the summons issued till date. She has handed over all the information to the best of her ability to the ED. The agencies have failed to appreciate that she was cheated and conned into this matter. She is a victim of a larger criminal conspiracy. Taking the entire prosecution case to be true for the sake of arguments, even then, no case is made out against Jacqueline under the scheme of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act or any other law in force. This is a case of malafide prosecution and my client shall take steps as required under law to protect her dignity and liberty.”

Further investigation into the case is underway. Only time will tell what the future holds for Jacqueline Fernandez.

