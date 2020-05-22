IMPPA requests producers to clear dues of technicians, daily wage workers & artists amid lockdown

In a letter to film and television producers, the IMPPA requested them to clear the dues of artists and technicians on an immediate basis as there has been a total ban on shooting.

The Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA) on Thursday directed its member producers to clear dues of technicians, daily wage workers and artists who are struggling to make a living amid the country's extensive lockdown. Like other industries, the film industry has also been badly hit with shooting being stalled for almost two months now. The effect has been devastating on those who live on a hand-to-mouth existence by working on film sets and assisting in various odd jobs. Technicians, too, have been facing challenging times and several other who do varied jobs to keep the show business running.

In a letter to film and television producers, the IMPPA requested them to clear the dues of such artists and technicians on an immediate basis. The letter read, "We are aware that our members are also having liquidity crunch and are facing difficulties but on humanitarian ground we request all our members who have taken work from any of their employees, workers, artists and technicians for any of their productions to clear their dues as much as possible as they are more vulnerable in these trying times and to ensure that they get enough money to fulfill their daily need."

This week, the FWICE had appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to allow post-production work of films, shows and other entertainment projects which are nearing completion to restart. In response, Thackeray said, "The government would consider an action plan on how shooting and post-production activities can be resumed in a limited way by adhering to social distancing and other norms."

