Imran Khan admits GF Lekha Washington helped him battle depression; reveals shielding their relationship from ‘ugliness’

If there is an actor whose comeback is desperately waited for by fans, then it has to be Imran Khan. From starting an entire movement on social media to constantly asking him about his next project, fans cannot seem to keep calm. But apart from his professional life, his personal life too interests the fans a lot.

After his divorce from ex-wife Avantika, the actor is now dating Lekha Washington. The two have been spotted several times but Imran has never really spoken about her a lot. Now in a recent interview, he opened up about his relationship and her influence in his life.

Imran Khan on the influence GF Lekha Washington has in his life

Talking to the Hindustan Times about his relationship with Lekha Washington, Imran Khan quipped that he understands how the media works and admits that he is still bemused by the level of excitement and interest of fans in him. The Kidnap actor revealed, “Have consciously tried to shield this part because of the complications of me divorcing and ending my marriage, which is always something that gets everyone... it's a very goss topic, which then leads to wild speculation.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Further praising Lekha, Imran said that she has been a tremendously positive and healthy influence in his life. He revealed that as a person she is caring, supportive, and loving to a fault. “As I've grappled with depression and rebuilding myself, the kind of nurturing and support that I've gotten from her, I don't know that I would have been able to make this journey without her,” concluded the actor.

Advertisement

Imran Khan reacts to renting Karan Johar’s apartment

Earlier in an interview when Imran was asked about renting Karan Johar’s apartment with girlfriend Lekha Washington, the actor said, “Again, it’s one of those things that I have never fully been able to wrap my head around. The notion of celebrity and fame and the idea that people follow you around literally and report on you and comment on you and all of that. I’ve always found it to be a little odd.”

ALSO READ: Did you know Imran Khan was in extended talks to play Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor’s role in Thar? Here’s what happened