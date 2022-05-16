Imran Khan & Avantika Malik decide it’s over, estranged couple not getting back together; Report

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik have been separated for quite some time now. And according to the latest reports, the couple has decided that it's officially over for them.

Reportedly, friends, close relatives, and acquaintances had acted as mediators for the couple and tried every trick in the book. However, nothing was fruitful. If reports are to be believed, Avantika wanted to give it another shot and Imran too was considering such a move.

However, as per the latest report in ETimes, the Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na actor does not want to get back to his marital life, “at least not with Avantika.” The news portal further reported that Avantika has finally understood that nothing can make Imran change his mind, who now considers his marriage a closed chapter.

For the unversed, Imran and Avantika were teenage sweethearts who tied the knot in 2011 after dating each other for about eight years. Imran had broken his silence on his marriage and made it official after three years. The estranged couple has a seven-year-old daughter named Imara.

Although the couple has been separated for over two years now, they have not legally filed for divorce yet. Reports also suggested that Imran and Avantika crossed paths at a marriage function in a Mumbai hotel last year. However, they were reportedly warm with each other, and they bore no animosity.

On the work front, Imran Khan had made his debut with the 2008 film Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na. He then went on to feature in several films like Kidnap, Delhi Belly, I Hate Luv Storys and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein. He was last seen in the 2015 film Katti Batti. In 2020, Akshay Oberoi told in an interview that Imran has quit acting. “My best friend in Bollywood is Imran Khan, who is no longer an actor because he has quit acting. See, Imran Khan has left acting at the moment,” Akshay said.

