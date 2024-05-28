Imran Khan breaks his silence on why he got separated from ex-wife Avantika; says they weren’t in their 'strongest version'

Imran Khan is one of the most loved actors in the industry. The actor, after a hiatus for a very long period, made a social media appearance last year and is currently quite active. Imran who keeps his relationship private, shared why he separated from his ex-wife Avantika Malik in 2019.

The actor said that he realized his relationship with Avantika was not working while battling with depression.

Imran Khan on separation with ex-wife Avantika Malik

During an exclusive interview with India Today, Imran Khan opened up about why he separated from his ex-wife, Avantika Malik.

Breaking his silence over it, Imran confessed that it was when he was battling depression that he realized the relationship was not working. “Without going too much into that part, because I'm hesitant to add a lot of fuel to the gossip fire, but as I was dealing with all of this baggage and my internal struggle, I did find that my marriage and my relationship were not helping any of that," he said.

For the unversed, Malik was Imran's childhood love and they separated in 2019. The actor is currently in a relationship with Lekha Washington.

Lekha Washington drops romantic picture with Imran Khan

A few days ago, taking to her Instagram stories, Lekha Washington shared a beautiful picture of her and Imran Khan. In the picture, we can see the silhouette of the lovebirds posing with each other amidst the gorgeous backdrop of the sky.

Both of them looked at each other with love-filled eyes and held each other close. Notably, this is the official first post of the couple after their dating confirmation.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Imran expressed his admiration for Lekha and revealed that she has been a tremendously positive and healthy influence in his life. He stated that she is very caring, supportive, and loving.

Meanwhile, Lekha and Imran reportedly stay together in an apartment that Imran has rented from director Karan Johar.

