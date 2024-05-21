Imran Khan breaks silence on Aamir Khan and other family members not attending award functions: ‘None of them were…’

Imran Khan has been back in the limelight since the past couple of months. The actor who has been away from the silver screen since 2015 has all his fans desperately waiting for his comeback. But before that can happen, the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na star has been interacting with several media portals.

From talking about his divorce to his new relationship with Lekha Washington, the actor has spilled beans on a lot of stuff. And now in a new episode of Chill Sesh with comedians Sapan Verma, Raunaq Rajani, and Prashasti Singh, Imran addressed the lack of attendance by the Khan family at award functions.

Imran Khan on not attending award functions

Addressing the point of why Aamir Khan and the rest of the family do not attend award functions, Imran Khan said that he grew up in a family of people who dedicated themselves to the craft but none of them was enamored by the glitz and the celebrity. He revealed that the actor was always taught, "We take our craft seriously, we put our heart into that, the rest of it is sprinkling on the top, which you shouldn't be enamored with."

Recalling the incident after his 2008 release Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Imran Khan revealed that he went through that phase where the award show organizers used to call him and ask him for his availability. He further stated that if his attendance was doubtful the organizers would say, “‘Achcha agar aap aa rahe hai toh…’ They don’t want to come out and directly talk about that thing. So, there were a bunch of these things which I felt were weird,” he added.

Imran Khan and GF Lekha Washington make it social media official

Recently taking to her Instagram stories, Lekha shared a romantic snap of her and Imran Khan. In the picture, we can see the silhouette of the couple amidst the backdrop of a gorgeous blue-colored sky. This picture is proof of their love and we love how both of them could not stop looking at each other in the snap.

On the work front, Imran Khan has not announced any project as of now.

