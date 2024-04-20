Imran Khan breaks silence on renting Karan Johar’s apartment with GF Lekha Washington: ‘I’ve always found it…’

Imran Khan is greatly missed by his fans since he stepped away from the film industry. Not only his professional life, but also his personal life has captured the attention of many. Following his divorce from his wife Avantika Malik, Imran Khan has confirmed his relationship with Lekha Washington, further intriguing his admirers.

Recently, there were reports of the actor renting Karan Johar’s Bandra apartment with his girlfriend. And now in a recent interview with Film Companion, the actor opened up about the same.

Imran Khan reacts to renting Karan Johar’s apartment

On being asked about renting Karan Johar’s apartment with girlfriend Lekha Washington, Imran Khan said, “Again, it’s one of those things that I have never fully been able to wrap my head around. The notion of celebrity and fame and the idea that people follow you around literally and report on you and comment on you and all of that. I’ve always found it to be a little odd.”

He further spoke about moving into a new space with Lekha and quipped that they are negotiating on his 'three-plate policy'. Elaborating on this policy Imran explained that he started bringing things into his new house as per his requirements. He had a television because he likes to watch movies. He had a sofa and then he brought in things only that he actually needed.

Imran Khan further added that he did not have a live-in staff, but a person who would come every alternate day to do the heavy cleaning. “If I have only three plates, one per meal—breakfast, lunch, dinner—there’s only three plates to wash. So how big can the mess get?” said the Katti Batti actor.

He is negotiating this three-plate policy with his girlfriend and revealed that they are figuring out a middle ground. “It’s an ongoing negotiation. It’s like ‘can we get more plates? How many do we really need? I may do with three; can we do with five? Six? Okay, three for you, three for me.’ So that is the ongoing negotiation that we’re figuring out as we move into a new place,” he said.

