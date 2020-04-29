Imran Khan on brother Irrfan: Bhaijaan couldn't come for mother's burial; but promised he'd visit soon

Irrfan's elder brother further mentions that the family was devasted and were in deep shock when they received the news of Irrfan’s demise.

Imran Khan, who is late actor Irrfan Khan's elder brother said in an interview with The Time of India, that even though Irrfan could not attend their mother Saeeda Begam's funeral, he had promised the family that he would visit soon. Irrfan's elder brother further mentions that the family was devasted and were in deep shock when they received the news of Irrfan’s demise. The family was mourning the loss of Irrfan Khan's mother a few days ago and the moment the news reached his hometown that the actor passed away, it came as a shock. Imran Khan goes on to add that Irrfan could not come to their mother's burial in Jaipur but says that Irrfan had promised he would come soon.

Imran further said that Irrfan kept saying, "fikar na karo main aaonga." Irrfan Khan's brother also adds that the actor could not visit Jaipur but now he is with their mother. The news of Irrfan's death left his fans and followers in shock and disbelief. Many Bollywood celebrities and Irrfan Khan's co-stars took to their social media. As per media reports, the Angrezi Medium actor studied at St. Paul school in Jaipur and attended the Rajasthan College.

The Qarib Qarib Singlle actor featured in films like Piku, Paan Singh Tomar, Maqbool, 7 Khoon Maaf, Life of Pi, Inferno, Slumdog Millionaire and The Namesake. Irrfan Khan was one of the most loved and admired actors not just in Hindi cinema but also in Hollywood. The actor was a well-known name in global cinema and the fans would always look forward to his films.

(ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan Death: Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan & more are heartbroken over the actor's demise)

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×