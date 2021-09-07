Imran Khan bumps into estranged wife Avantika Malik at a wedding; Here’s what happened

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor Imran Khan reportedly met his estranged wife Avantika Malik at a wedding recently. A source close to a leading daily informed that the duo met rather warmly and it was a good sight to behold.

Back in 2011, Bollywood actor Imran Khan broke a million hearts after he got married to his longtime girlfriend Avantika Malik. A few years later, Imran and Avantika were blessed with a daughter in 2014. They named their little girl Imara Malik Khan. However, in 2019, there were rumours of cracks in their marriage. It was reported that Imran and Avantika are living separately.

Now a recent report in ETimes suggested that the duo bumped and greeted each other rather warmly at a wedding event. A source close to this development informed, "They met rather warmly and it was a good sight to behold. One wonders if a patch-up is in store." Reportedly, the wedding, where Imran met Avantika took place at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. The report further mentioned that Avantika is keen to be back with Imran. However, no official statement from both parties is out yet.

Imran Khan garnered fame with his adult debut in the 2008 hit ‘Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na’. He was last seen in 2015 film Katti Batti while he debuted as a director with last year's short film Mission Mars: Keep Walking India. In his acting career, Imran delivered some amazing performances in films such as Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaraa, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and Delhi Belly to name a few.