Imran Khan calls Akshay Kumar ‘strongest human being’ recalling Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara shoot

Imran Khan started out strong starring in a variety of genres, including comedy, drama, and action. He is best known for his comedic roles in films such as Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan. However, he went on to showcase his versatility in films such as Luck and Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara. On the 10th anniversary of the release of Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara, Khan shared his experience of shooting the film. Imran Khan shared his experience of shooting the movie and hailed his co-stars Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha.

Imran Khan reminisces Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara shoot and his look in movie

Taking to Instagram on Saturday morning, the Katti Batti actor said that he was excited about the “retro vibe” of the film and also took styling cues from Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. Talking about his mustache which he donned for the movie, Imran said, “I grew out my sideburns and mustache in an attempt to be authentic... but it was not to be.” “While I was initially scheduled to wrap shooting on this film in January 2013, and begin the shoot for Gori Tere Pyaar Mein the next month, the schedules stretched till August of that year, and we were still on set filming scenes two weeks before release! This meant that after filming about 30% of my scenes, I had to shave and get a haircut so I could start GTPM, and complete the rest of OUATIM with hair extensions, fake sideburns and a glued-on mustache,” said the actor. Imran also said that though the movie was marketed as a gangster movie, he always saw it as a “tragic romance”.

Imran Khan hails co-stars Sonakshi Sinha, Akshay Kumar

While reminiscing the shoot of Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara, Imran was all praises for Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha, who also featured in the movie. Stating that though the movie was not received well post release, he had immense affection for his co-stars. “@akshaykumar was the very definition of Movie Star cool, and is probably the strongest human being I've met in real life... this dude's forearms are as thick as my calves, seriously. And I loved @aslisona from the first day. Fearless and unrestrained as an actor, and utterly devoid of any self-importance,” said the Break Ke Baad actor.

Imran Khan’s work front

After featuring in 2015’s Katti Batti, Khan suddenly disappearance from the big screen, left his fans disappointed. However, goods news is in store for his fans as Pinkvilla had earlier reported that he is in advanced talks with Abbas Tyrewala for an OTT project, which will be a spy action drama series.

ALSO READ: Will Imran Khan make a Bollywood comeback? Here's what the actor has to say