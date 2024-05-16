Imran Khan cannot take his eyes off GF in first romantic PIC dropped by Lekha Washington

Ever since Imran Khan has come back in the limelight, fans have been waiting for him to make a comeback on the silver screen. Apart from the interest of the fans in his professional life, they have also been wanting to know it all about his personal life.

The actor has been dating Lekha Washington and made it official only recently. The lovebirds have been spotted together a couple of times in public but today is the first time that the actress dropped a picture with Imran and our hearts are melting.

Lekha Washington drops a picture with Imran Khan

Taking to her Instagram stories, Lekha Washington shared a beautiful picture of her and Imran Khan. In the picture, we can see the silhouette of the lovebirds posing with each other amidst the gorgeous backdrop of the sky.

Both of them look at each other with love-filled eyes and hold each other close. This is the official first post of the couple after their dating confirmation.

Check it out:

Imran Khan on the influence GF Lekha Washington has in his life

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Imran Khan opened up about his relationship with Lekha Washington. The actor stated that he understands how the media works and admits that he is still bemused by the level of excitement and interest of fans in him. The Kidnap actor revealed, “Have consciously tried to shield this part because of the complications of me divorcing and ending my marriage, which is always something that gets everyone... it's a very goss topic, which then leads to wild speculation.”

Imran also went on to praise Lekha and revealed that she has been a tremendously positive and healthy influence in his life. He stated that she is a very caring, supportive, and loving to a fault person. “As I've grappled with depression and rebuilding myself, the kind of nurturing and support that I've gotten from her, I don't know that I would have been able to make this journey without her,” concluded the actor.

The two reportedly stay together in a rented apartment that Imran has rented from director Karan Johar.

