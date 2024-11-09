Imran Khan can’t get enough of GF Lekha Washington as they step out smiling after a movie date; WATCH

Imran Khan's return to the spotlight has fans excited, not just for his career but also his personal life. Recently, he and girlfriend Lekha Washington were spotted together after a movie date, looking like the perfect pair. Lekha gazed at him lovingly as he held her hand, and the couple seemed to be thoroughly enjoying each other's company.

A new viral video captures Imran Khan and girlfriend Lekha Washington leaving the screening of Khwaabon Ka Jhamela. Imran looked effortlessly stylish in a black t-shirt, denim jeans, and brown jacket, paired with crisp white sneakers. Lekha, on the other hand, turned heads with her chic look, donning a black crop top and a wrap skirt that showcased her impeccable style.



The couple looked absolutely delighted as they smiled at the paparazzi. Imran was seen holding her hand while she gazed at him with love-filled eyes. The duo also struck a pose for the perfect pictures, leaving us in awe of their undeniable chemistry.

The actor recently discussed his relationship with Lekha Washington, revealing that after five years of living alone following his divorce from Avantika Malik, he is now preparing to move in with her. He shared that he is currently in a relationship and transitioning into a new apartment, marking a significant change after years of solitude.

In a conversation with comedian Raunaq Rajani, Imran Khan also mentioned that he and Lekha have been dating since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. When it came to the idea of cohabiting, the actor explained that Lekha had brought it up, and he felt it was the right time.

He humorously shared that their new living situation has led to some playful disagreements over household items. For instance, while Lekha wants a variety of glasses for different drinks, Imran is content with his single mug, joking that it’s versatile enough for everything. He also noted that while he already owns 15 plates, it’s just the two of them living there.

Imran Khan was previously married to Avantika Malik in 2011, but the couple divorced in 2019. They share a daughter, Imara. Rumors about their separation started circulating in 2019, though neither Imran nor Avantika publicly addressed the speculation. It was only in the following year that reports confirmed the couple had chosen to go their separate ways.

