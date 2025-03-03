Imran Khan credits Karan Johar for his ‘s*x-up’ transformation before I Hate Luv Storys: ‘We did a lot of topless shoots’

Imran Khan, who has been away from the limelight for several years, recently shared some behind-the-scenes stories from his 2010-released I Hate Luv Storys. The actor revealed how the film marked a shift in his image and career altogether. In a recent interview, the Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na star opened up about how Karan Johar, the producer of the film, played a significant role and helped him "s*x up" his image with “topless photo shoots.”

Karan Johar had a clear vision for the role and decided to s*x up Khan’s image for the film. In an interview with the Moments of Silence podcast, the actor recalled an incident before the release of I Hate Luv Storys, "Karan kind of decided to s*x up my image." He added, "I generally do not gain much weight, but I was minding my diet and exercising for the film particularly."

To enhance his character, Imran Khan said, “We did a lot of… kind of topless shoots,” adding a more attractive edge to his image on screen.

I Hate Luv Storys, which also starred Sonam Kapoor, was directed by Punit Malhotra and became a hit among young audiences. The movie marked a new chapter in Imran Khan’s career, presenting him in a more daring light compared to his earlier roles. Since then, his career has had ups and downs, with his last film, Katti Batti, released in 2015 alongside Kangana Ranaut.

Advertisement

After a long break, Aamir Khan’s nephew is reportedly considering making a comeback to acting. He is currently reviewing various projects to find the perfect one for his return to the screen. Imran Khan is said to star opposite Bhumi Pednekar in a much-anticipated film.

However, it has been reported that Bhumi has not yet signed the contract. The script is in its final stages, with the draft expected to be completed soon. Pre-production is set to begin shortly after, and the team plans to start filming soon.