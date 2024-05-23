Imran Khan doesn't work from Thursday to Sunday because of daughter Imara; 'I have to take her to school...'

After staying away from films for almost a decade, Imran Khan is gearing up for his comeback in Bollywood. The actor was last seen in the 2015 film Katti Batt and post that he shifted his focus on his personal life and his mental well-being.

Imran also got divorced from Avantika Malik in 2019 and split custody of their daughter Imara. Recently, the actor spoke up about how he doesn't take any work from Thursday to Sunday because that's when his daughter lives with him.

Imran Khan on not taking work from Thursday to Sunday because of his daughter

During an interview with Zoom, Imran Khan revealed that he doesn't take any work from Thursday to Sunday because that's when his daughter Imara comes to live with him. The actor shared that he likes to spend more time with her during this period and prefers to get her ready for school and take her there.

"Because I have to take her to school, get her ready, be there, and do all these things, I don’t take on work from Thursday to Sunday," he said while adding that if he starts shooting for any project then the system will get disturbed. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

"But woh kal dekha jayega." (But I'll see when that happens) he concluded.

Imran Khan and Lekha Washington make it official

Imran Khan is currently dating actress Lekha Washington and both of them recently made their relationship official on Instagram. Taking to her Instagram stories, Lekha shared a romantic snap of her and Imran.

Advertisement

In the picture, we can see the silhouette of the couple amidst the backdrop of a gorgeous blue-colored sky. This picture is proof of their bond and we love how both of them could not stop looking at each other.

Earlier during an interview with Hindustan Times, Imran opened up about his relationship with Lekha and shared how she helped him fight depression. “As I've grappled with depression and rebuilding myself, the kind of nurturing and support that I've gotten from her, I don't know that I would have been able to make this journey without her,” he said.

He also shared he kept their relationship under wraps to protect it from all the gossip, especially surrounding his divorce.

Imran Khan's work front

In his 7-year-old career, Imran Khan worked in several successful films like Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, I Hate Luv Storys, Delhi Belly and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu.

However, after EMAET in 2012, he struggled with back-to-back disappointments till Katti Batti in 2015. Now, as he finally gears up to make a comeback in Bollywood, fans are looking forward to a strong innings.

ALSO READ: Imran Khan breaks silence on Aamir Khan and other family members not attending award functions: ‘None of them were…’