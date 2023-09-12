Imran Khan drops pics with Sonam Kapoor from I Hate Luv Storys sets; reveals reason behind ‘butchered’ title

Aamir Khan’s nephew, Imran Khan used to bless the theaters with his talent by delivering a string of entertaining movies. From Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na to Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Imran has flourished in the rom-com genre. While he has acted in many other successful movies, one of them tends to be, I Hate Luv Storys, which also starred actress Sonam Kapoor. Now, the actor has taken to Instagram to share how the spelling of the movie was “butchered” and how numerology played a role in it.

Imran Khan discusses role of numerology in his movie I Hate Luv Storys’ title

Sharing a post on Instagram, the actor revealed that the “orthographic butchery” in the movie’s title was done on purpose but “in service of numerology”. Stating that it always made him feel like he was wearing his shoes on the wrong feet, he said in his post, “I Hate Luv Storys; First, let's address the spelling of the title, which always made me feel like I was wearing my shoes on the wrong feet. The orthographic butchery was done in service of numerology, which I personally never bought into, but here we are 13 years later still talking about the film's popularity, so... what do I know.”

Imran reminisces experience of shooting I Hate Luv Storys

Stating that since the story of the movie moved along the lines of a movie business, “there was an extra twinkle in the eyes of the crew” and he shared how the crew had a blast on sets as the story was based on reality. “The energy was amazing, and since we were telling a story about the movie business, there was an extra twinkle in everyone's eyes, and we always cracked up while filming scenes that we knew were based on reality…” said the Gori Tere Pyaar Mein actor. He also discussed how a director inspired the scene where Samir Soni’s character punishes his colleagues like a school teacher and how Aamir Ali required cue cards to recall his lines. Mentioning that he instantly developed a bond with director Punit Malhotra, he also praised his co-star Sonam Kapoor.

Imran’s Bollywood comeback

After appearing in 2015 movie Katti Batti, the king of rom-coms suddenly quit acting sabbatical, leaving his fans in dismay. However, in a treat for his fans, Imran had recently hinted at his Bollywood comeback. Notably, Pinkvilla had earlier reported that the actor is in advanced talks with Abbas Tyrewala for a project. The OTT project is said to be a spy action drama series.

