Imran Khan drops unseen BTS photos from Break Ke Baad sets; Deepika Padukone has a heartfelt reaction

Imran Khan, who made a memorable acting debut with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa in 2008 opposite Genelia Deshmukh, is currently on a sabbatical from acting. The actor who was last seen on the big screen eight years ago in the romantic comedy Katti Batti, alongside Kangana Ranaut, is suddenly making headlines ever since he hinted at making a comeback to films on Instagram Threads. Despite staying away from the glitzy-blitz world of Bollywood, Imran’s popularity hasn’t declined among the audience, and instead, his fans are eagerly waiting for him to announce his comeback film.

The heartthrob has become quite active on social media in the last few days. After kicking up a massive storm on the Internet with his post hinting at Luck 2, the actor has now treated his fans with some rare and unseen behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of Break Ke Baad. Alongside the photos, Imran has also penned a long note revealing how the movie always had a ‘special place’ in his heart.

Imran Khan gets nostalgic about Break Ke Baad

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Imran Khan walked down memory lane and dropped a string of some rare and unseen photos from the sets of his 2010 romantic drama, Break Ke Baad. In the first photo, Imran can be seen sitting underneath a table with his Break Ke Baad co-star, Deepika Padukone. In the second photo, DP can be seen carrying Khan on her back with a goofy smile on her face. In the third picture, the director of Break Ke Baad, Danish Aslam can be seen conversing with Deepika, who is seen sitting next to him. In the last photo, Deepika and Imran can be seen posing with a funny cut-out banner of the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa star.

Advertisement

Alongside the BTS photos, the actor penned a special note and recalled all the fun he had while making the film. Khan wrote, “In the summer of 2010, I went to Mauritius to shoot Break Ke Baad. We swam every day, ate a lot of seafood, sampled Mauritian rum (potent), and made some friends for life. It was a blast. Apparently, in between all the revelries, we managed to make a film as well. This one always had a special place in my heart, because of how much I enjoyed making it. I can't show you many of the behind the scenes photographs, as it may compromise the modesty of certain individuals... but here's a glimpse.”

Deepika Padukone, who played Imran’s love interest in the much-loved romantic drama, took to the actor’s comment section and dropped a heartfelt comment. While reacting to Khan’s nostalgic post, the Pathaan actor wrote, “Soo True!” with a red heart emoji.

About Break Ke Baad

Break Ke Baad was directed by Danish Aslam and starred Imran Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. The movie also starred Sharmila Tagore, late actor Navin Nischol, Sahana Goswami, and Lilette Dubey in supporting roles. Break Ke Baad was released in 2008 and is celebrated as one of Bollywood’s sleeper hits.

ALSO READ: Imran Khan reacts as netizen asks him to refund ticket money for Luck and Kidnap; 'they never cleared my...'