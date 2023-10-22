Imran Khan finally REVEALS when will he make his highly-anticipated comeback in Bollywood after 8-year hiatus

Bollywood actress Imran Khan enjoys a great amount of popularity; courtesy his much loved films like Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na, Delhi Belly, I Hate Luv Storyz, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, Kidnap amongst others. The actor was last seen in 2015 in Katti Batti, ever since then, the actor has been on a sabbatical, leaving fans wonder about his comeback. While the actor earlier this year had hinted on his comeback, once again adding on to the excitement, at a recent event, Imran shared that he has been reading scripts and having professional conversation with several filmmakers.

Imran Khan on ending his eight-year-long sabbatical

Bollywood heart-throb Imran Khan has become quite active on social media. He recently attended an event in Mumbai where fans were all cheering him up. Apart from the love of his fans, what remained constant was a question about the comeback.

In response to this, the actor stated that he doesn’t have a clear answer to it. However, he has been reading scripts and having creative conversations with filmmakers. “So, Hopefully, next year!” he said.

Imran Khan on developing interest in movies

In addition to this, at the same event, Imran also spilled beans on how he developed an interest in movies. He stated that his love for cinemas is a part of the audience. He loved watching films and got inspired by heroes. Furthermore, he admitted enjoying that feeling of watching a movie, losing oneself in that world, and going on a roller coaster of emotions. He stated that it swept him away as a child. “As a kid, I enjoyed watching spectacle films. I remember watching Indiana Jones when I was 8 and it blew my mind. I bought myself a brown jacket like Indiana Jones. These are my early memories of trying to emulate a hero.”

Imran Khan's comeback project

Just a few months back, Pinkvilla had exclusively informed you about Imran Khan’s comeback project. The Break Ke Baad actor is soon going to end his eight-year sabbatical and is in advanced talks with the director of his much-loved film, Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na director, Abbas Tyrewala for a drama series. As per a source, the series will be a spy action drama where contrary to his usual chocolate boy image he will be seen essaying the role of an intelligence officer. The series will stream on a leading OTT platform.

