Imran Khan hangs out with daughter Imara at the beach in Mumbai in a rare appearance; WATCH

Imran Khan was recently spotted at a beach in Mumbai after a long time and quitting acting.

Actor Imran Khan and his daughter, Imara were seen having fun on a beach and enjoying the rainy day in Mumbai on Thursday. The actor was papped while walking with daughter, Imara, and making his way to the car. Imran, Imara, and a woman who had accompanied them were wearing masks and being responsible amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Imran made an appearance after a very long time as has also been staying away from the Hindi film industry lately.

Imran is almost unrecognizable in the video; the actor can be seen wearing a black raincoat and monsoon footwear while helping his daughter walk through the rocks, whereas Imara can be seen in a pink raincoat. In the video, Imran is accompanied by a woman carrying an umbrella and assisted by Imran to jump over a rock. The video was shared on Instagram and netizens have been appreciating the actor. A user commented, “feel like I can hear Kabhi Kabhi adity in the background Can you guys hear”, while another user wrote, “Seeing him after so long” a fan of Imran’s wrote, “Really we need him in Bollywood”

Take a look at the video-

The actor has reportedly quit acting and is focusing on writing and directing films. Imran made his debut opposite Genelia D’Souza in ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’ back in 2008. After his debut Imran went on to work in several films like ‘Kidnap’, ‘Luck’, ‘Break Ke Baad’, ‘I Hate Luv Storys’, ‘Mere Brother Ki Dulhan’ and ‘Delhi Belly’.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

