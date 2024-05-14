Imran Khan hits back at user who says Aamir Khan's daughter Ira's podcast on mental health is for 'elite'

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan recently announced her upcoming podcast Call Me Hopeful. A while ago, the trailer of the show was dropped which gave a glimpse of the guests who will be chatting with Ira.

Among all is her uncle and actor Imran Khan who touches upon the topic of gaslighting and openly talks about it. However, one user thought that the podcast is made by and for the elites. Read on to know how the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor responded to it.

Imran Khan calls out a user who tagged Ira Khan’s podcast ‘Elite’

On the first episode of Ira Khan’s podcast on mental health titled Call Me Hopeful, she is joined by her uncle Imran Khan and Dr. Vikram Patel who discuss how mental health conversations have evolved over time and more.

However, one user commented on the post, "Made by and for the elites. Awaiting discussions on the mental health of marginalised people, workers, peasants and landless labourers especially women!" Imran was quick to acknowledge it and decided to respond to it by sharing a positive personal message he received from a person who actually watched the podcast.

The Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola actor reposted the comment on his Instagram stories and penned, “Here’s a message I received from a woman who actually watched the episode. I wish we could find a way to add to the conversation without tearing each other.”

The comment that he shared along with his response to the user was from a 28-year-old person who belonged to the scheduled caste background. The commentator penned, “The interview of yours on Swaddle was a great one. It felt as though some nods in the head freed up when you know someone out there understands the gravity of it.”

The person added, “I come from a scheduled caste background that carried its trauma and it sucked big time because I didn’t “look" like an outcast. I’m 28 today and it’s only now that I am aware of the trauma it inflicted and how to build pockets of stillness around it. Im just writing this as a note of conversation thanks for opening up as much. For someone who thought maybe down. the world will never be okay with my background, I thought I always have to lie – it was an extreme (sic).”

Imran Khan opens up on his GF Lekha Washington helping him through depression

While talking to Hindustan Times, the Delhi Belly star heaped praise on his girlfriend Lekha Washington for helping him navigate through life and getting out of depression, He said, “As I've grappled with depression and rebuilding myself, the kind of nurturing and support that I've gotten from her, I don't know that I would have been able to make this journey without her.”

He also opened up about his relationship with her and stated that he kept it under wraps to protect it from all the gossip, especially surrounding his divorce. He clarified, “Have consciously tried to shield this part because of the complications of me divorcing and ending my marriage, which is always something that gets everyone. It's a very goss topic, which then leads to wild speculation.”

The Once Upon ay Time in Mumbai Dobaara actor is all set to make his comeback to showbiz.

