Imran Khan obliges fans with photos as he steps out; netizens say 'Please comeback and save Bollywood'

Bollywood actor Imran Khan has been a heartthrob at one point in time. His movies like Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na, Kidnap, and Luck amongst others made him a fans' favorite. He has been away from acting and fans often miss him on the silver screen. While keeping up with the fans, he is often seen sharing unseen pictures from his movie sets and life-related anecdotes. Recently, after a very long time, the actor was spotted in the city, leaving his fans once again in awe.

Imran Khan looks super-cool as he gets spotted in the city

Today, on Sunday morning, Imran Khan was spotted as he arrived for an event in Mumbai. The actor looked handsome in a black t-shirt, which he complemented with crème pants. He also wore black eye shades and carried a water bottle and eye shade case. He sported white shoes to complete his look.

When the actor was spotted, he warmly greeted the paps and obliged the fans as he patiently clicked pictures with them.

Fans' reaction to the post

Soon after the post was shared, fans couldn’t stop reacting to the post. While several fans gushed over him, many requested him to make a comeback soon. A fan wrote, “Give me a movie of Imran and Kareena," another fan wrote, “Pls comeback Imran and save Bollywood.” A third fan wrote, “He looks so cool.”

Imran Khan on working with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Notably, Imran Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have worked together in films like Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein. In an earlier post shared on his Instagram post, the actor revealed that there was a sense of comfort and optimism while working on Gori Tere Pyaar Mein.

“Our first schedule was in Bengaluru, a city very dear to me; I attended The Valley School there for a few years, and many of my core memories feature Brigade road, Nagarjuna's chilli chicken, and the legendary Corner House (Cake Fudge gang unite!). The Bengaluru shoot was a blast, particularly 'Dhat Teri Ki’,” he wrote in the caption.

About Imran Khan's comeback

Last seen in 2015 Katti Batti, Imran Khan hinted at terminating his eight-year-long sabbatical. In addition to this, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the actor is reuniting with Jaane Tu..Ya Jaane Na director, Abbas Tyrewala for his comeback web series. Touted to be an espionage thriller, the series will stream on a leading platform.

