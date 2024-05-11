Imran Khan opens up on his comparisons to Ranbir Kapoor: 'I never considered...'

Imran Khan and Ranbir Kapoor started their acting career in Bollywood at almost the same time. After Imran's debut film Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na became a huge hit and Ranbir Kapoor's 2nd film Bachna Ae Haseeno also did well at the box office, both of them were considered competitors.

However, after a 7-year-old career of several ups and downs, Imran decided to take a break. Now, 9 years after his last film Katti Batti, the actor has decided to make a comeback giving a sigh of relief to fans who were craving his comeback. He has also addressed his comparisons with RK.

Imran Khan on his comparisons with Ranbir Kapoor

During an interview with Hindustan Times, Imran Khan opened up about why he decided to go incognito after making a respectable position for himself in the industry. When asked about his comparisons with Ranbir Kapoor at that time, he said that he 'never considered competition' because there's no way to measure it.

"How do you actually measure this? And the idea that if I make a really good film and it is very successful, then somebody else loses- until their next film comes. So then their film earns more, suddenly my film is now less? So now should we delete all of those old films and any film that has earned less than 300 crores?" he asked while giving an example of Aamir Khan's Andaz Apna Apna which was a 'box office bomb' when it was released. However, it has built a cult status over the years. "The film was a flop with a capital f, and nobody remembers that. Today we all love it," he said.

Imran Khan's work front

In his 7-year-old career, Imran Khan worked in several successful films like Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, I Hate Luv Storys, Delhi Belly and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu. However, after EMAET in 2012, he struggled with back-to-back flops till Katti Batti in 2015. Now as he finally gears up to make a comeback in Bollywood, fans are looking forward to a strong innings.

