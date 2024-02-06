Imran Khan opens up on leading minimalist lifestyle; reveals why he sold his swanky cherry-red Ferrari

After his appearance in the 2015 movie Katti Batti, Imran Khan disappeared from the spotlight for nearly a decade. He recently returned to social media in 2023 and shared details about his life after leaving acting. The actor recently discussed his uncomplicated way of living and shared some significant changes in his life. He also talked about his choice to stop acting after the film 'Katti Batti' didn't do well.

Imran Khan on his minimalistic way of living

During a recent interaction with Vogue, Imran Khan opened up about embracing a simple lifestyle since 2016. He mentioned he's been trimming his own hair and using the same Ray-Bans for the last ten years. Additionally, he proudly talked about wearing the exact Tom Ford suit at Ira Khan's wedding reception that he wore in an interview ten years ago.

The actor also spoke about transitioning from leaving his luxurious Pali Hill bungalow to currently residing in an apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra. He sold his cherry-red Ferrari for a Volkswagen to embrace a simpler lifestyle. During the same interview, Imran mentioned owning just three plates, three forks, two coffee mugs, and one frying pan further reflecting on a simpler lifestyle. Discussing his final film Katti Batti, Imran explained that he wanted to grasp certain aspects, which led him to start working in reverse. He added, “What I actually wanted was for the films I was in to be successful.”

Imran Khan opens up on leaving Bollywood

In an interview with Vogue India, Imran Khan shared his reason for quitting acting, stating, “I hit a low in 2016 where I felt broken inside.” The actor admitted that he wasn't concerned about finances during that period. He shared, “Luckily, I was working in an industry that had rewarded me financially, so by the time I was 30, I didn’t have to worry about money.”

However, Imran mentioned that he didn't feel enthusiastic about his work. He said, “At that point, it wasn’t my career because I wasn’t excited by it enough to want to work hard for it.” During that period, he also became a father and realized that he preferred being a father over being an actor. He said, “I decided it was no longer my job to be an actor. Now, I had to fix myself; be at my healthiest and strongest for my daughter.”

Imran Khan on the work front

After his role in the 2015 film Katti Batti, Imran unexpectedly vanished from the film industry, much to the disappointment of his fans. However, in a delightful surprise for Imran Khan's supporters, Pinkvilla previously stated that he is in serious discussions with Abbas Tyrewala for an online streaming project, described as a spy action drama series.

