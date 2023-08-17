Imran Khan reacts as netizen asks him to refund ticket money for Luck and Kidnap; says 'they never cleared...'

Imran Khan is one of the most versatile actors in the film industry. The actor went on an inactive era after his film Katti Batti did not impress the audience in 2015. Now, Imran who is back on social media, replied back to a netizen asking him to refund all the ticket money for his films Luck and Kidnap.

Imran Khan reacts to netizen who asked him to refund ticket money for Luck and Kidnap

A while ago, taking to his Instagram, Imran Khan responded to a netizen who asked him to refund ticket money for Luck and Kidnap. talked about the actor wanting validation through likes regarding his comeback in films.

The netizen said, “1 million likes if y’all want Imran Khan to return your money if you paid to watch Kidnap and Luck.” Revealing he is yet to receive his payment for one of the films, Imran wrote, “That money actually goes to the theater owners first, then to the producers… as it happens, they never cleared my final payment on that film, so maybe we can all take the issue up with them?" Have a look:

Not only this but also Imran responded to another netizen who posted a video of himself with his poetry talking about the actor wanting validation through likes regarding his comeback in films. This is the same video where the actor was asked to refund the ticket money.

Reacting to the netizen, Imran commented, "In a world where Imran Khan needs one million likes to make a movie and not the realization that each time a couple has a movie date, they think of watching I Hate Luv Storys. Every time a group of friends get together to watch a movie, their go-to choice is Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. An Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu gives hope to a confused introvert kid learning how to be an adult that there is someone for everyone. When we simp for someone we play Kahin Toh on loop. Maybe we have turned the world into a place where love is counted. Maybe validation comes with numbers. Maybe life isn’t all sweet and hopeful like those Imran Khan movies."

Imran Khan is the nephew of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan. By playing the childhood version of Aamir in his iconic films, Mansoor Khan's romantic film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988 ) and his rom-com Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992), Imran made his onscreen debut. After that, he finally made his adult acting debut in Bollywood in 2008 with the coming-of-age romantic comedy Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na co-starring Genelia Deshmukh. The film received immense praise and appreciation from fans as well as critics and the fame of this film has not faded a bit.