Imran Khan reacts to comparison with Ranbir Kapoor in early years; 'It’s unfortunate...'

Imran Khan has been one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. His debut film Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na made him an overnight star, drawing him a significant fan following. After a successful start, he went on to feature in movies like Luck, I Hate Luv Storys, Delhi Belly, and more. It was the period when Ranbir Kapoor also enjoyed mammoth stardom.

In a recent interview, Imran Khan reflected upon the competitive spirit between the two in the early years and whether it was easy for him to let go of all the aura he managed to create.

Imran Khan on comparisons with Ranbir Kapoor in the early stage of his career

During a recent conversation with India Today, the Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actor was asked if the constant comparison and competitive spirit with Ranbir Kapoor ever bothered him. In response to this, the actor was quick to mention, “I never bought into that part of it.”

He further continued by stating, "It's unfortunate, and it would always leave a very unpleasant aftertaste because that's never how I viewed it and from my conversation with Ranbir back then. He never bought into that sort of thing either. My recollection of him is that he took the craft very seriously, he is a cinephile, and he was also not engaging in that thing."

“This is just the spicy stuff that they like to talk about in the gossip magazines. So, it leaves an unpleasant aftertaste but if neither of us are buying into it then it doesn’t come into that part,” Khan said, further adding how they would always reach out to each other to clarify if everything was okay between them after ‘ugly things would come out’ in the media.

Imran Khan on letting go of the stardom he enjoyed over the years

In addition to this, Imran went on to address letting go of that stardom when he decided to take a break at the peak of his career. The actor expressed his view, mentioning that he ‘could never take that part in’ because from the time Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na was released, he was a popular name and people recognized him. However, it all seemed ‘inauthentic’ to him.

He said, “So, it’s not like I bought into that and said ke arey han now, ‘I am such a great guy! Oh, my film has not worked now, I’m such a loser. I looked at it in a very balanced way.”

The actor went on to recall signing Kidnap after finishing JTYJN followed by his third film Luck while he finished shooting for Kidnap. He went on to recount while he was halfway into the shoot of Luck, his debut film released.

The actor asserted his point, highlighting he had been a working actor for 2.5-3 years, and it was his ‘job’ to go and do the work irrespective of people’s perception.

“I’m still the same guy, so I have always held on to that. I am who I am, the way the world perceives me will go up and down and that will always change, but that’s not what who you are really. Yeah, just because they see you as that, you’re not that,” Khan said.

Imran Khan's work front

On the professional front, Imran Khan was all set to make a comeback with Abbas Tyrewala, who also directed his debut film. However, it was to fans’ surprise, earlier this year in an interview with Film Companion, the actor clarified that his project has been shelved following the OTT platform Hotstar's acquisition with Jio.

Expressing his happiness over the same, he mentioned, “I don’t want to play a character who solves problems with a gun.”

