Imran Khan recalls shooting with Boman Irani in Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu: He may have played callous character, but…

Imran Khan, who had been inactive on social media for nearly five years, made a comeback on Instagram a few weeks ago. The Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na star has been sharing tales from his past films such as Luck, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Break Ke Baad, and others. In another new post, he has now shared throwback pictures from his and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer romantic comedy Ekk Main Aur Ekk Tu. Boman Irani played the role of Imran’s strict and stern father in the movie released in 2012. Imran has now shared his experience of shooting with the veteran actor.

Imran Khan on working with Boman Irani in Ekk Main Aur Ekk Tu

On Wednesday, September 6, Imran Khan shared behind-the-scenes pictures from his film Ekk Main Aur Ekk Tu on his Instagram. The stills include sequences with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Boman Irani. Talking about his character and his relationship with his parents in the movie, Imran wrote, “Yet another throwback, and this one comes with a story that needs to be shared! My character in EMAET had a difficult relationship with his father, never able to assert himself and express his true feelings. In the end, he finally snaps during a fancy dinner party and tells his parents that he doesn't want the life they have chosen for him. It was a challenging scene, and I was anxious to do my best.”

He mentioned how most experienced actors in the film industry do not hang around set unless they have a scene to shoot. Therefore, he was surprised when Boman Irani offered to rehearse with him on the film sets. Imran shared the experience of shooting with him and also revealed what he learnt from the actor. Have a look:

Imran Khan calls Bomani Irani one of the most generous actors

Imran continued by saying, “On the day that we were to shoot the dinner scene, I was in my van, when there was a knock on the door. It was @boman_irani asking if I would like to rehearse with him! I was thrilled, of course. He ran me through the entire scene, pointing out layers of subtext, pushing me, encouraging me, supporting me... and when we started shooting my parts, he stood behind the camera, feeding me his cues with extra passion to push me on. He may have played a callous, insensitive character in the film... but to me he was one of the most generous actors I've had the pleasure to work with. A true gentleman.”

