Imran Khan reminisces about Gori Tere Pyaar Mein shoot with Kareena Kapoor: ‘There was a sense of comfort…’

Bollywood actor Imran Khan is undoubtedly the king of rom-coms. From Break Ke Baad to Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Khan aced his roles, curating a separate fan base for himself. From flawless acting skills to an appealing persona, Imran Khan has set the benchmark way too high. Recently, Khan reminisced about shooting for Gori Tere Pyaar Mein and how he got a sense of “comfort” and “optimism” sharing the screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan in the movie.

Imran Khan reminisces about shooting for Gori Tere Pyaar Mein with a heartfelt post

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday morning, Imran reminisced shooting experience of the rom-com Gori Tere Pyaar Mein and how teaming up with Kareena Kapoor Khan for the second time after Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, brought “comfort” and “optimism” to him. Stating that the movie was launched with enthusiasm, he also shared that it was his second time working with director Punit Malhotra. Mentioning that the first schedule of the film, which was shot in Bengaluru, freshened up his memories of his school years, he said “The Bengaluru shoot was a blast, particularly 'Dhat Teri Ki'”.

“You may be surprised to learn that most of the remaining scenes were shot on sets in Film City Mumbai... the village set, in fact, was built in the same place that years before had been the site of the Mall Road set from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander!,” mentioned Imran and added, “It was also conveniently located across the street from the massive set constructed for OUATIM. I remember shooting 'Tayyab Ali' during the days, then peeling off my mustache while I walked across the street to shoot night scenes for Gori.”

In the heartfelt post, Imran Khan called the summer of 2013 'most grueling' as he juggled to finish Gori Tere Pyaar Mein and Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara. However, he concluded by stating that he did have fun while shooting.

Imran Khan on the work front

Notably, after appearing in the 2015 movie Katti Batti, Imran suddenly disappeared from the cinema leaving his fans disappointed. However, in a treat for Imran Khan’s fans, Pinkvilla had earlier reported that he is in advanced talks with Abbas Tyrewala for an OTT venture, which will be a spy action drama series.

