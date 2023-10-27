Imran Khan reminisces shooting Katti Batti, says ‘Pressure to deliver a successful film was huge’

Actor Imran Khan entered Bollywood with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na and proceeded to deliver several other entertaining watches including I Hate Luv Storys, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, and many more. Notably, the actor frequently keeps reminiscing the memories of his shooting experiences in his past films. Recently, he opened up on shooting Katti Batti, noting how he had no clue that it would become his last time facing the camera and how he was immersed in the pressure to deliver a successful film with Katti Batti.

Imran Khan reminisces shooting memories of Katti Batti

The actor was last seen on the big screen in the rom-com film that had hit the big screen in 2015, leaving fans yearning to watch him again in the theaters. Recently, Imran Khan took to his Instagram account to share memories of shooting Katti Batti, along with some behind the scenes pictures.

“I've been dragging my feet as I got closer to posting Katti Batti. When we started shooting, I had no idea that it would be my last time facing the camera; I did know that it had been two years since my last outing, and the pressure to deliver a successful film was huge,” he said.

Check out his Instagram post below.

Discussing the movie at length, he further shared in the Instagram post how his character of Madhav in the movie appeared to be relatable to him and mentioned seeing him as an “old-fashion romantic”, who wants to spend every moment with the ones he loves.

Khan recalled pouring his heart into the role of Madhav hoping that the same would resonate with the audience and also recalled his reaction when the movie did not perform well at the box office. “And I think my heart broke a little bit when the film bombed immediately upon release,” noted Imran.

Imran Khan pours adulation on Katti Batti’s director and co-star Mithila Palkar

The actor proceeded to shower filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, who had helmed the movie, with admiration and stated how his “effortless” way of management and deftness had left him impressed.

He further admired actress Mithila Palkar, who had essayed the role of his sister on-screen, and called her “endearing”, further mentioning how he thought of her as his little sister.

