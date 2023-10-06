Imran Khan reveals body image struggles; recalls old pics sparked speculations of drug abuse

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drugs

Imran Khan was one of the most popular actors in Bollywood in the early 2010s. However, he quit acting and left the industry on a whim. Since then, fans have been asking him to make a comeback. Recently, the actor wrote about going through body issues and the media speculated that he was using drugs because of his skinny body.

Imran Khan writes about his body issues

Today, on October 6th, Imran Khan took to his Instagram handle to write about how he struggled with his body image. The Kidnap actor stated that he always had a "skinny" body and had to wear 'two layers of clothing' while doing Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. He wrote, "Over the next few years, the sculpting and maintenance of my body became part of my lifestyle. I worked out regularly, but still I would hear "So... you'll bulk up a bit before we start shooting, right?"; "You're looking weak", "You look like a little boy, not a man", and "The heroine looks bigger than you" (ouch for both of us!)."

Khan also wrote about how the media speculated that he was using drugs because of his skinny body. This happened after he had quit acting. "When I was photographed, it sparked a media discussion about my wellbeing, and speculations of drug abuse! I felt deeply ashamed, embarrassed to be seen by anyone in this state. So I retreated further", he added.

Check out his post:

In conclusion, the actor wrote that now he works hard on his body and only takes natural supplements like Walnut and Turmeric. He said that while he is a bit jealous of guys with muscular physiques, he doesn't feel bad about himself.

Imran Khan might make a comeback

Khan's last Bollywood film was the 2015 romantic comedy Katti Batti. After that, the actor quit Bollywood. Later on, he directed and acted in a short film titled Mission Mars. Pinkvilla had earlier reported that Khan is planning a comeback with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na director Abbas Tyrewala.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Imran Khan shares long note on ‘self harm’; says ‘Couldn’t absorb that much positivity, so instead I went…’