Imran Khan reveals 'disturbing' reaction of his family when rumors of him taking drugs surfaced online: 'Kya ho raha hai?'

Imran Khan has been away from the limelight for long. He was last seen in Nikkhil Advani’s Katti Batti back in 2015 and is now reportedly planning a comeback. The movie, unfortunately, flopped at the box office making the actor go away from the limelight, however, his name continued to make headlines - sometimes for wrong reasons.

Imran Khan opens up about his family's reactions to several uncomforting news surfacing online

While speaking to India Today, the Delhi Belly actor said that even when he was not on social media, the news would still reach him through newspapers. Imran shared, "My mom, aunts, and that generation of people who still get newspapers at home, they would see (what's written about me) and get disturbed by it.”

Imran Khan's family would ask him, 'See what they are saying about you? They have posted this photo where you look like this, they are saying you are taking drugs. Kya ho raha hai?'. This entire situation became incredibly unsettling and intricate for Imran as he struggled to have a conversation with his parents and family, where he could explain that he cannot control what others say or do.

He added, “People say these things without any consideration or thought of where it lands."

Why did Imran Khan never address any speculations around him?

When asked the same, the Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na actor said, "Just because those people say it, doesn't make it real. The way I engaged with it was, ‘You guys are saying something about me, you don't know the truth. You are saying it to people, who also don't know and I don't care enough to correct you or to talk to you. I don't know who any of you are.'”

On the work front, Imran Khan appeared in several successful films including I Hate Luv Storys, Break Ke Baad, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, Kidnap, Luck, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara! among others.

In the same interview, Imran also shed light on his personal life including his divorce with Avantika Malik. Click below to read the same:-

