Imran Khan reveals he and Aamir Khan along with their family ‘sit down’ to discuss about mental health; Here’s how Ira played part in it

After a significant hiatus, Imran Khan returned to the spotlight after fans began the ‘Laut aao Imran’ trend. The actor has been quite vocal about his mental health struggles and recently revealed that he openly discussed mental health issues with Aamir Khan and his daughter Ira Khan.

During a recent conversation with News 18 Showsha, Imran Khan revealed that he decided to share what he was going through because of his family. He revealed how his cousin and Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan played a role in it, considering she runs a community organization focused on spreading awareness around mental health.

“In the past couple of years, at various points, we’ve sat down [and talked].With Ira starting to really advocate for mental health awareness in the past year and me beginning to emerge back into the public eye and speak about my journey, the joke around home is that we now get together and finally talk about mental well-being, consciousness, and healthy patterns,” shared Imran.

He went on to mention that it has become a norm now, and they’re trying to support each other in their mental health journeys.

Notably, earlier while speaking on the We Are Yuvaa YouTube channel, Imran admitted not being able to discuss his mental health struggles with Aamir as he was often busy. He shared that they would seldom meet. He further added that the Dangal actor would also be "eyeball-deep in three films". Therefore, they never had a chance to talk about it, and it was eventually his mother who was able to help him.

Advertisement

On the work front, Imran was last seen in Katti Batti in 2015 following which he distanced himself from the films. The actor was poised to make his comeback with his debut film, Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na's director Abbas Tyrewala’s spy-thriller. However, it was shelved later due to Hotstar’s amalgamation with Jio.

Addressing the same with Film Companion earlier, the actor had expressed happiness over its cancellation. “I don’t want to play a character who solves problems with a gun,” he had reasoned. Going further, he has yet not announced any new project.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Tishaa Kumar’s mother Tanya shares emotional note on late daughter’s 21st birthday that will break your heart into pieces; ‘Life is lifeless…’