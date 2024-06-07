Imran Khan reveals he’s in process of ‘moving in’ with ladylove Lekha Washington; shares how love blossomed between them

Imran Khan has rediscovered love and is loving the transition of being with someone after a hiatus of almost five years. The actor was earlier married to Avantika Malik and after their separation in 2016, has been living alone. Khan has been seeing actress Lekha Washington for quite some time now and is finally planning to move in with her anytime soon.

Imran Khan on taking his relationship to the next level with Lekha Washington

Recently, while appearing on comedian Raunaq Rajani’s YouTube channel, Imran Khan shared some insights into his relationship and confessed, “My relationship status (is that) I am seeing somebody. I am currently in the status of moving into a new apartment. I have been living solo for the past five years.”

Khan further stressed the plans of living together with Lekha and shared, “We are in the process of moving into the new apartment together.” The Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor also revealed that it was during Covid that he started seeing Lekha and it was the Kamina actress who brought up the plan of moving together.

ALSO READ: Imran Khan says stepping out with Lekha Washington at Ira Khan’s wedding was already a confirmation; asks ‘That didn't count?’

Imran confessed, “She brought it up! I’ll be real with you, man. So, I was like, ‘Why not? It’s been long enough’.”

Imran is ‘still in the process’ of planning to stay with another person after all these years of living alone. He shared, “The part of the thing is that I am older now and I have spent enough time getting really set in my ways. I have been living alone for the last five years, so I got super into the minimalism thing—as few things, as few objects I could possibly have at my home.”

Advertisement

Imran, who only had three plates at home for all these single-life years, has now started to buy more things for his house. Recalling one of the conversations about this Lekha, he shared that she was like, ‘We need different kinds of glasses to drink different kinds of beverages’, and his response was, ‘But my mug is great; it holds everything. How many glasses do you need?’.

For the unversed, Imran and Lekha made their relationship official after attending Ira Khan’s wedding together earlier this year.

ALSO READ: Imran Khan gives savage reply to troll asking 'from where he is getting money' as he shares glimpse of the new house