Imran Khan reveals why he was ‘anxious’ during Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola shoot: 'Didn’t even watch the…’

Imran Khan is one of the finest actors we’ve had in the Bollywood industry. In a short stint in his Bollywood career, he proved his versatility to the audiences. From being a part of an absolute romantic comedy to being a part of gory action flicks, he has done it all. He has surely been every girl’s crush at one point in time. Sadly, Imran Khan took a long hiatus from acting, leaving his fans in dismay, but the Delhi Belly actor compensates through social media as he keeps sharing timeless memories from his movie sets. Recently, Imran shared an interesting story that revealed that he wasn’t the first choice for his cult collaboration with Vishal Bhardwaj in Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola and being anxious he didn’t even see the final cut of the film.

Imran Khan on not being the first choice for Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola

On Monday, September 18, Imran Khan posted a beautiful photo from his 2013 release, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola. In the photo, he can be seen riding a bullet with rough looks from his movie character. The post was accompanied by a long caption as he revealed that Ajay Devgn was the first choice for the film. He wrote, “I was never supposed to be Matru. The film was launched with Ajay Devgn attached as Matru, but he chose to withdraw before filming could commence. I was riding high off the back-to-back successes of Delhi Belly and MBKD, and close to wrapping the shoot of EMAET when I got the call; Vishal Bhardwaj wanted to meet me! I was thrilled. He told me about his passion project, a story he had been carrying close to his heart.”

Take a look!

Divulging about his preparation for the film, he further writes, “It was a film about greed, the economic exploitation of farmers, and the menace of unregulated development. It struck a chord with me, but I was hesitant; I would have to learn Haryanvi, and be ready to roll in less than three months! How on earth was I to pull this off?

To accomplish this, I moved to Delhi and started intensive workshops with the legendary NK Sharma and some of his students. Panditji, as we affectionately called him, was the first person to point out the negative Voice in my head. "You only listen to the voice that tells you you are worthless", he told me, "why do you disrespect the thousands of voices that say they love you?” I listened to his words, but I didn't really hear them.”

Imran Khan on not being able to register that his ‘casting was based more on the budget’

Sharing his deep feelings with the fans, Imran poured his heart out and wrote, “I was anxious and terrified through the shoot of the film. I couldn't shake the feeling that Vishal had never really wanted me for this part, that my casting was based more on the budget that my presence could afford than the director's belief in me. And so it came to be that once we wrapped the shoot, I turned tail and ran, never looking back. I didn't even watch the final cut of the film when it was done.”

Advertisement

Nonetheless, being proud of this film, he concludes the note by saying, “Having a surreal, absurdist tone, the film was pretty well skewered upon release... but what can I say, I'm proud as hell of this movie. It was a bold experiment, a story that absolutely needed to see the light of day, and I consider it my privilege to have been a part of the team that made it happen.

PS. I couldn't ride a motorcycle when I signed on, so I had to take lessons. I learned to ride Matru's Bullet in between shots while filming the 'Auntyji' song from EMAET!”

About Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola

Vishal Bhardwaj’s directorial, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola was released in the year 2013. The film starred Imran Khan and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles along with Pankaj Kapur, Aarya Babbar, Shabana Azmi, Pranay Narayan, and Sunil Chitkara amongst others.

Imran Khan’s Bollywood comeback

Imran Khan was last seen in Katti Batti, released in 2015. After that, the chocolaty boy, Imran Khan took a long sabbatical. However, recently Imran Khan hinted at his comeback. Notably, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Imran Khan is in advanced talks with his Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na’s director, Abbas Tyrewala for a spy action drama series on OTT.

ALSO READ: ‘We are a little biased’: Vishal Bhardwaj states people are ‘conditioned’ to think Imran Khan is a bad actor