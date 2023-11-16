Imran Khan, rumored GF Lekha Washington enjoy fun evening with Abhay Deol, Anoushka Shankar, others-PICS

Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na star Imran Khan has been hitting the headlines ever since he hinted at a comeback in films. Just a few weeks ago, a picture of him with Genelia D’Souza went viral on social media. Now, Imran enjoyed a fun evening with his rumored ladylove Lekha Washington, musician Anoushka Shankar, Monica Dogra, actors Abhay Deol, Arjun Mathur, and others. The pictures have surfaced on social media, and seems like they had a blast!

Imran Khan and Lekha Washington enjoy a get-together with Abhay Deol, Anoushka Shankar, others

On Thursday morning, Abhay Deol took to his Instagram account to post a lovely group picture from last night, that featured Imran Khan, Lekha Washington, Monica Dogra, Anoushka Shankar, and Arjun Mathur. Imran and Lekha are seen posing on either side of Abhay Deol, while Monica Dogra is seen in front of them. Sharing the picture, Abhay wrote, “This was a fun, eclectic, bunch! Orchestra by maestro @monicadogra. #friends #aboutlastnight.”

Meanwhile, Monica Dogra also shared other pictures from the fun evening, one of which shows them all posing goofily! Abhay Deol’s expression is simply unmissable.

Check out the pictures below!

Imran Khan’s rumored relationship with Lekha Washington

The Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na star reportedly parted ways with his wife Avantika Malik in 2019. Meanwhile, it was in 2021 that Imran and Lekha Washington’s dating rumors surfaced. They have been spotted together on numerous occasions. Most recently, the rumored couple were seen together by the paparazzi at actress Kriti Kharbanda’s birthday bash.

Lekha is an actress who has worked predominantly in Tamil and Telugu language films. She is also an artist and a product designer.

Imran Khan’s comeback in films

Meanwhile, Imran Khan hinted at his comeback to films in August this year. He reacted to an Instagram user’s comment asking when Imran will make his comeback. Interestingly, he replied, “Chalo Aditi, let's leave this to the internet… 1M likes, and I’ll make it happen.”

He was last seen in the 2015 film Katti Batti. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively informed a few months ago that the actor is reuniting with Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na director Abbas Tyrewala for an espionage thriller series, which will stream on a leading digital platform.

